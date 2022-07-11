Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Youngster Callum Doyle Has Joined Coventry City On Loan

Young Manchester City centre back Callum Doyle has joined Championship club Coventry on a season-long loan. The defender is now set to spend his second season away from City, having spent the last campaign with Sunderland. 

Doyle impressed in his time at Sunderland last season, playing 44 games for the club who were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs. Having joined the club at just 17 years old the amount of minutes he managed to gain for the Black Cats is impressive, and speaks to the talent the defender possesses. 

Callum Doyle

Doyle joins Coventry off the back of recent success at international level. The 18-year-old was a key part of the England under-19 squad that won the European Championship, having netted a goal in the final against Israel. 

Its not hard to see why Doyle is highly regarded, and long-standing Coventry manager Mark Robins was more than happy to have secured his services for the season. Speaking to the clubs official website, he said: “We are delighted to welcome Callum to Coventry City.

“He is a really good player with a lot of potential, who we know a lot about, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.

“He enjoyed a successful first season with Sunderland, helping them win promotion and, as I say, we are very happy to be able to welcome him to the club.

“I’d also like to thank everyone at Manchester City for their cooperation in Callum joining us this season.”

A move to a championship club seems like a logical step for Doyle's progression, having taken to the challenges thrown at him in League One with ease last season. If the youngster adapts to life in the Championship in a similar manner then it wouldn't be a surprise to see him playing Premier League football within the next few years, whether that be at City or out on loan somewhere else. 

