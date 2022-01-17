Manchester City Cancel January Plans for Abu Dhabi Trip Amid Growing Concerns Over Covid-19 Restrictions

Manchester City have cancelled plans for a trip to Abu Dhabi at the end of January, amid growing concerns surrounding Covid-19 risks and various travel restrictions, according to the Athletic.

Despite suffering a recent Coronavirus outbreak within the club, Manchester City have not stopped in their tracks, with commanding wins against Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round followed by Chelsea in the Premier League.

Progressing to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup and sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, it is certainly all smiles within the Manchester City camp as the club head deeper into the second-half of the season.

However, there has been some element of complications within the club in recent days, as new reports state that Manchester City have cancelled plans for a winter training camp in Abu Dhabi at the end of January.

This is according to the information of the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who reports that the Premier League champions have ‘cancelled’ plans for the aforementioned training camp.

With Manchester City being knocked out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham earlier in the season, the club have a two-week break after their league encounter against Southampton, before they face Fulham in the FA Cup on February 5th.

While City have trained in Abu Dhabi before since the takeover of ADUG in 2008, the club are said to have decided that the trip could be a potential COVID-19 risk to their players and staff.

It was recently confirmed that seven first-team players and 14 members of staff had tested positive for Coronavirus on the eve of Manchester City's FA Cup Third Round clash against Swindon.

It has also been reported that other factors such as travel restrictions, testing and local isolation rules are said to have ‘concerned’ the club with respect to the training camp abroad.

In regards to what the club intends to organise during the upcoming break from on-field action, it is reported that the final decision will lie in the hands of manager Pep Guardiola.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise globally as a result of the Omicron variant, it looks likely that Manchester City will instead opt for a camp closer to home or remain based at the City Football Academy.

