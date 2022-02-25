Skip to main content

Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Sends Message to People of Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

The captain of Manchester City and former player in the Ukrainian Premier League, Fernandinho has sent a message of support to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis and military engagement from Russia.

After a 72 hours that has stunned the globe, high-profile figures in the world of sport have been swift to come together and show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

While Manchester City's Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to vocalise his support both on social media and in-person - attending a protest in the city centre on Thursday night, teammates have joined forces in support.

The latest Manchester City star to stand alongside Zinchenko in support of the Ukrainian people is club captain Fernandinho, who has sent a message of support to those bracing for any eventuality from the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a short video message published on the official Instagram account of the Brazilian midfielder, Fernandinho simply stated, "Ukrainian people, I am with you."

Read More

Ferna x Foden

Fernandinho celebrates a Manchester City goal at Brentford with Phil Foden

Ferna vs Sporting Away

Phil Foden drives forward in the Champions League for Manchester City

The country of Ukraine will almost certainly retain a strong place in the heart of the 36 year-old, having spent a large share of his career representing and playing for one of the country's most prominent football clubs in Shakhtar Donetsk.

After making an impressive 281 appearances for the Ukrainian side, in which he scored 52 goals and registered a further 49 assists, Fernandinho made a blockbuster move to the Premier League, joining Manchester City in the summer of 2013.

In the nine years that have since followed, the veteran has established himself as one of the club's all-time greats, becoming a mainstay in the heart of the midfield and making a staggering 390 appearances with over three months remaining in the 2021/2022 season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009581238h
News

Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Sends Message to People of Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

By Freddie Pye
19 seconds ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

"We're Turning Into United!", "This is Embarrassing" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Key Fernandinho Contract Update

By Vayam Lahoti
3 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-02-24 at 20.02.55
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Attends Protest in Manchester City Centre Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Freddie Pye
4 hours ago
Klopp cover
News

"Let the Mind Games Commence", "Trying So Hard to Not Care" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Jurgen Klopp's Title Race Comments

By Vayam Lahoti
5 hours ago
imago1002918770h
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Manchester City Availability Revealed Ahead of Everton Clash Amid Ongoing Ukraine Situation

By Harry Siddall
6 hours ago
Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash Against Everton

By Vayam Lahoti
6 hours ago
Haaland 11
News

"England And Europe, Be Scared", "Train Has Already Left the Station" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Major Erling Haaland Development

By Vayam Lahoti
6 hours ago
imago1009892256h
News

Manchester City Director Receives Pep Guardiola Approval to Extend Contract of Midfield Icon

By Srinivas Sadhanand
7 hours ago