Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Sends Message to People of Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

The captain of Manchester City and former player in the Ukrainian Premier League, Fernandinho has sent a message of support to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis and military engagement from Russia.

After a 72 hours that has stunned the globe, high-profile figures in the world of sport have been swift to come together and show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

While Manchester City's Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to vocalise his support both on social media and in-person - attending a protest in the city centre on Thursday night, teammates have joined forces in support.

The latest Manchester City star to stand alongside Zinchenko in support of the Ukrainian people is club captain Fernandinho, who has sent a message of support to those bracing for any eventuality from the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a short video message published on the official Instagram account of the Brazilian midfielder, Fernandinho simply stated, "Ukrainian people, I am with you."

The country of Ukraine will almost certainly retain a strong place in the heart of the 36 year-old, having spent a large share of his career representing and playing for one of the country's most prominent football clubs in Shakhtar Donetsk.

After making an impressive 281 appearances for the Ukrainian side, in which he scored 52 goals and registered a further 49 assists, Fernandinho made a blockbuster move to the Premier League, joining Manchester City in the summer of 2013.

In the nine years that have since followed, the veteran has established himself as one of the club's all-time greats, becoming a mainstay in the heart of the midfield and making a staggering 390 appearances with over three months remaining in the 2021/2022 season.

