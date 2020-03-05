Manchester City make request to English Football League in aftermath of Carabao Cup Final

Manchester City have taken the unusual step of ordering additional Carabao Cup winners' medals following the side's 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa in the final on Sunday, writes Simon Bajkowski in the Manchester Evening News.

City were awarded 23 medals to hand-out to playing and coaching staff after the final - but the club have requested additional medals in order that non-matchday squad members such as Leroy Sané, Scott Carson and Angeliño will all be able to receive a medal.

English Football League rules permit clubs to purchase extra medals if they wish to. The unusual decision reflects the ethos of City manager Pep Guardiola, with the Catalan often going out of his way to ensure that every member of his staff is honoured for their contributions to success.

'When you win titles it's because everyone is involved. It's not just eleven players', asserted Guardiola after Sunday's Carabao Cup triumph. This means Sané, Carson, Angeliño, Poveda (now a Leeds United player) and any other academy player who was involved in a match-day squad in the competition will receive a medal.

