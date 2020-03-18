City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

The Court of Arbitration for Sport provide update on Man City case against UEFA

Harry Winters

Manchester City’s hopes of having their appeal against UEFA’s two year European ban heard in court before the start of next season has taken a significant blow. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has today announced that it will not be hosting any hearings until May 1st at the earliest due to the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Manchester City were charged with serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board last month; which led to UEFA imposing a two year ban from the Champions League, as well as a £25 million fine. The hierarchy at Manchester City have continued to deny any wrongdoing and are currently preparing a showdown in Switzerland at the CAS.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was reported over the weekend by Reuters that Manchester City’s case was up in air due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss Court had already postponed three hearings and had another 16 cases scheduled, with none of these planned cases being City’s.

Due to continued developments and the amount of unknown information around the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unknown if CAS will be able to resume at the start of May. Continued delay would make it seemingly unlikely that the case will have been heard and dealt with by June 23rd; which is the date currently penned in by UEFA for the beginning of next season's qualification rounds. This increases the likelihood of City playing in next seasons Champions League while the FFP Case is resolved.

Image placeholder title
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The closure of the CAS comes just a matter of weeks after it was reported by the Daily Mail that Manchester City had hired one the UK’s top lawyers, David Pannick QC, who became well known recently for successfully representing Gina Miller in her Supreme Court Case against the British Governments prorogation of Parliament. Pannick is expected to spearhead City’s appeal to the CAS, according to the report.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City's pursuit of Inter Milan star hits stumbling block - Conte 'not keen' on swap deal

Manchester City's bid to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is stalling because Antonio Conte is not keen on a player exchange deal involving Joao Cancelo, claim CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Update on Man City training plans amid coronavirus crisis

As the football calendar faces an uncertain future, Manchester City have told players to follow individual training plans at home for the time being, according to Jack Gaughan.

markgough96

Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

The CFG are close to adding Ligue 2 club AS Nancy to the roster of sides in their group, according to reports in France.

Nathan Allen

Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

Manchester City loanee Angeliño opens up on his future at Manchester City; as well as what Pep Guardiola said to him, prior to his departure for Germany.

Harry Winters

Man City posing a ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Manchester City reportedly pose ‘great danger’ to Barcelona over their attempts to bring Lautaro Martínez to the Camp Nou.

Alex Farrell

Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to join French side PSG, should the player wish to leave, report Goal.

markgough96

FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

The Emirates FA Cup is under threat following the chaos caused by COVID-19 in the UK, as governing bodies look to complete the domestic Premier League season before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nathan Allen

Clubs to be permitted temporary contract extensions for players following coronavirus disruption

Clubs are set to be permitted to hand out temporary contract extension for players whose current deals expire this summer, ahead of months of severe disruption as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harry Winters

Man City using Premier League shutdown to fast-forward two contract negotiations

Manchester City are reportedly using the current Premier League shutdown to speed up contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, as reported by the Sun.

Alex Farrell

Premier League considering shortened 2020/21 season to finish current campaign

Premier League bosses are considering the possibility of shortening the 2020/21 domestic campaign, in an attempt to complete the current season between July and September.

Alex Farrell