The Court of Arbitration for Sport provide update on Man City case against UEFA

Manchester City’s hopes of having their appeal against UEFA’s two year European ban heard in court before the start of next season has taken a significant blow. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has today announced that it will not be hosting any hearings until May 1st at the earliest due to the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Manchester City were charged with serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board last month; which led to UEFA imposing a two year ban from the Champions League, as well as a £25 million fine. The hierarchy at Manchester City have continued to deny any wrongdoing and are currently preparing a showdown in Switzerland at the CAS.

It was reported over the weekend by Reuters that Manchester City’s case was up in air due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss Court had already postponed three hearings and had another 16 cases scheduled, with none of these planned cases being City’s.

Due to continued developments and the amount of unknown information around the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unknown if CAS will be able to resume at the start of May. Continued delay would make it seemingly unlikely that the case will have been heard and dealt with by June 23rd; which is the date currently penned in by UEFA for the beginning of next season's qualification rounds. This increases the likelihood of City playing in next seasons Champions League while the FFP Case is resolved.

The closure of the CAS comes just a matter of weeks after it was reported by the Daily Mail that Manchester City had hired one the UK’s top lawyers, David Pannick QC, who became well known recently for successfully representing Gina Miller in her Supreme Court Case against the British Governments prorogation of Parliament. Pannick is expected to spearhead City’s appeal to the CAS, according to the report.

