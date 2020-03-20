Manchester City silence ‘infuriates’ matchday staff amid Covid-19 struggle

Owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the English Premier League has been suspended until April 30th the earliest. It’s been widely accepted that other competitions will also remain at a halt which will have a huge impact on the jobs of casual staff who assist clubs on matchdays.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of the Mail, the employees of Manchester City are concerned about no pay over the next few weeks. The report also suggests that their attempts to contact the management were met by a ‘wall of silence’ which has left the staff infuriated.

The Mail claims that an unnamed member of the club's causual staff tried to reach his managers via email, but received no satisfactory response.

He was quoted saying, “I emailed the club about a week ago when the cancellation of matches started.

“I got an email back on Wednesday saying they had passed it on to a different department. I don't know whether I'll hear from them anytime soon. We've not heard anything from our agency, either.”

“It's like people are trying to ignore it, pretend that it isn't an issue. A lot of people are students at university or college and that income, however small it seems to the rich clubs, is important.”

“You'd expect the big clubs to step up but I don't think they have. You'd think they would show more support. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's ridiculous.”

Other English clubs such as Brighton, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Wolves have committed to taking care of their staff while the league remains suspended. Manchester City are expected to follow the suit soon after the City Football Group reviews the issue.

