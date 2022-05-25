Manchester City CEO Aims Trophy Dig at Manchester United After Transfer Expenditure Comparison

Ferran Soriano has compared Manchester City's major investment to Manchester United's in recent years, who have failed to taste the same success despite their flamboyant spending habits.

Since Abu Dhabi United Group’s takeover of Manchester City in 2008, several critics have put down the club’s rousing success over the years to simply having deep pockets.

Despite the Sky Blues often putting their finances to good use by building a track record of turning highly-rated talents into global superstars, the criticism towards their major investments has continued to this day.

After being crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in the last five seasons, Ferran Soriano has drawn parallels with Manchester United, who have also spent lavishly in recent years, but to no avail.

IMAGO / Sportimage “If you look at the income of English clubs, the biggest earner is Manchester United: they earn £100 million more than City, Liverpool, and Chelsea," he told Catalan radio station RAC1, as translated and relayed by Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of the Times. IMAGO / PA Images "We don’t have more money. In fact, we have less!” IMAGO / PA Images The City CEO continued, “How much money has United spent in recent years, and how much has City spent?

"If you analyse it, you will see that United has spent more, and that City has won 11 titles in the last few years and United one or two, and no league titles.”

City’s cross-town rivals have racked up a net spend north of €1 billion over the last decade, with their last league title going back to Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign as manager during the 2012/13 season.

On the other hand, City’s significant investment has translated equally successfully on the pitch, as they have been the most successful club in England ever since the introduction of their wealthy owners.

Soriano makes an excellent comparison between both Manchester clubs by emphasizing how any side in question utilizes their funds is what ultimately determines their success.

The Blues will not stand still, and their recent acquisition of Erling Haaland further emphasises their dominance.

