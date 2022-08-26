Manchester City CEO Is Confident Of Champions League Success

Having already won nearly every trophy available at club level, Manchester City will be desperate to finally secure a Champions League trophy this season and their CEO Ferran Torres believes that the club will achieve this goal sooner rather than later.

City will begin their Champions League campaign next month and their opponents for the group stage have now been revealed. The Cityzens have been handed what is a tough but ultimately winnable group, with Pep Guardiola's men set to face off against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

The prospect of playing Dortmund, in particular, is likely to be what caught most people's eyes, with Erling Haaland having just made the switch to the Etihad from the German side and Ilkay Gundogan being another ex-player of Die Borussen.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

The Cityzens do have previous experience against the German outfit, having beaten the Bundesliga club on their route to the final in 2021. City faced off against Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the tournament, beating Der BVB 2-1 in both legs as they advanced to the semi-final.

The Sky Blues have also faced off against Sevilla previously in the group stages when they did the double over the Spanish club in 2015. However, it will be the first time the reigning Premier League champions will play Copenhagen in the tournament, with their only prior experience against the Danish side coming in the UEFA Cup (now Europa league).

City's CEO Ferran Torres shared his thoughts on the draw and reminisced on his side's previous encounters with their group stage opponents. “Exciting,” he said to Mancity.com when asked about the draw. “We went to Copenhagen many years ago in 2009 so we are happy to go back after so many years. Sevilla is a fantastic place, a good squad and a good coach. We played them in 2015 so maybe it was time to come back.

“Of course, Dortmund is a special game. We did play them in 2021 in the quarter-final but it was during the Covid times with no fans and that was a pity.

“Overall, I think it will be a great experience for fans and for players.”

City have enjoyed some impressive Champions League campaigns and have beaten many of Europe's elite in the competition, but are yet to secure the trophy themselves.

But Soriano remains upbeat on his club's chances of finally winning the tournament. The City CEO explained that while he doesn't see European success as the be-all and end-all, their Premier League success will likely breed further Champions League success, he said: “We have won four of the last five Premier Leagues, which means we are very consistent in the way we work and the way we play. By doing that, we also get runs to the final and runs to the semi-final.

“I qualify this as a success no matter what because I know that if we continue to do the same year after year, one day we will get to the final again and one day we will win it.

“We are not obsessed, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Considering that the Cityzens only seem to grow stronger year upon year, it is hard to disagree with Soriano's assessment. The club will be heading into this year's tournament with an even greater level of confidence after strengthening their squad in the transfer market.

If City had a goal scorer like Erling Haaland present in their squad last season they would have been almost guaranteed to secure a place in the final. The Cityzens squandered several goalscoring opportunities against Real Madrid in both legs of their semi-final showdown, which they ultimately lost due to a remarkable comeback from the eventual winners of the tournament.

Having added Haaland to their ranks, it would be no surprise if City were to finally secure the coveted trophy this season.

