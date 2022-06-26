'Not Obsessed'- Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Comments On Champions League Ambitions

Manchester City's CEO Ferran Soriano has commented on the clubs view of the Champions League. The club are yet to win the competition, however Soriano was keen to downplay how much importance the club place on securing the trophy.

The sky blues looked set to find themselves in their second Champions League final this campaign, but a remarkable Real Madrid comeback meant they crashed out in the semi-final. The cityzens also faced heartbreak the year prior, losing to Chelsea in the final.

City have been serial trophy winners in the past few seasons, however the Champions League still eludes them. Despite how desperate the sky blues will be to finally secure the trophy, CEO Ferran Soriano has downplayed the importance that is placed on securing the trophy in the bigger picture.

Soriano was keen to emphasise the role luck plays in the competition. Speaking on the Dr Football podcast, Soriano said: “We don’t make this the core of our objectives because of what I said; luck plays a role in the Champions League because there are a handful of games that you can have a bad game in, in the semi-finals and you’re out.”

“The Champions League is an additional trophy that we want but we know that it might be subject to a bit of luck so we’re not obsessed.”

City's CEO also shared how the club view the Premier League, in comparison to the Champions League: “Whoever wins the league is the best team in the league."

"We say internally, ‘The league is our bread and butter. This is what we do for a living; the league'.”

Given City's continued investment into their squad, you'd back them to finally win the champions league sooner rather than later. However, don't expect the club themselves to overreact should they face more disappointment in the competition again this season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage