Manchester City Chairman 'Absolutely Delighted' With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez Signings

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has discussed Manchester City's acquisition of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to bolster their attack, following Sergio Aguero's exit in 2021 and the ongoing doubt over Gabriel Jesus' future at the Etihad Stadium.

Fresh from winning their sixth Premier League title after a thrilling final day victory over Aston Villa, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will soon welcome Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blues were believed to be keen on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, but despite their interest in the England captain - who was understood to be desperate for a move to the north-west, Manchester City were unsuccessful in their bid to land the 28-year-old.

Having begun the previous campaign without a natural striker in the senior squad, Manchester City announced the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, after Ferran Torres moved to Barcelona midway through the campaign.

imago1012199815h

Moreover, after months of negotiations with Erling Haaland's camp and widely reported competition from Real Madrid, the six-time Premier League champions secured the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in early May, with the Norwegian set to become a Manchester City player on July 1st.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview this week, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, "I am delighted, I am absolutely delighted in the case of both Julian (Alvarez) and (Erling) Haaland that we were able to come in early, do our business early."

Haaland New

"And now here we are, in May, the end of May, where we can look back with a high level of confidence in an area that we wanted to strengthen the most."

"When Sergio (Aguero) left, replacing him is a big task. But it is not something we have not been preparing for for a couple of years."

Alvarez

Khaldoon Al Mubarak continued, "I think we have a very strong scouting system, a scouting team that has shown over the years this capability in analysing and really scouting the type of talent that will fit our club and our team."

"We have, in (Erling) Haaland, arguably the best number nine in the world; at the right age, look at the next 10-15 years, in Haaland we have invested in that striker for the future."

"You look at Julian Alvarez - I think this is an example of the hard work of our scouting team, a lot of weeks and months of follow-up and analysis, and ultimately make the right decision at the right time when the (transfer) market opened."

The Manchester City chairman also stressed Manchester City's target of completing their annual transfer business as early as possible, as seen in the case of the aforementioned signings earlier this year.

"Always, in any market whether it be January or the summer market - which is where most of the transactions happen, our preference is to do business as early as possible."

Al Mubarak continued, "Obviously, most of the time, it doesn't work that way because it's not that easy - it's the buyer, it's the seller, it takes time. But there are times when there are opportunities where you're able to do so."

"In (Julian) Alvarez, I think we have found one of the most talented, young strikers in South America."

imago1012201707h
