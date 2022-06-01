Manchester City Chairman Confirms Further Development of the Etihad Campus

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed further development of the Etihad Campus will be taking place.

In 2014, Manchester City opened the brand new state-of-the-art City Football Academy complex - a stone's throw from the Etihad Stadium.

The area - which cost around £200 million to build - is the home of City's women and academy teams, and doubles as the first-team training facility.

However, just like on the pitch, off it, the club hierarchy is always looking at ways to improve and regenerate East Manchester for the local people. Just recently, work has begun on a £350 million, 25,000 seater music and entertainment arena, just outside the Etihad.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is delighted with the new addition to the area and believes it will bring a lot of positives with it.

IMAGO / Sportimage "The Arena is going to be a very important addition to our campus and the Etihad Stadium, and that whole area," Al Mubarak began.

IMAGO / PA Images "We've been working tirelessly over the years in building up step by step that area for the community and obviously for our fans. I am delighted with the way the Arena has been developed, we have a great partnership over there, you can see already that the structure is coming up.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo "Once it's ready and open, I think on the entertainment side, on the sports side, I think it's going to be a wonderful, wonderful contributor to our entire campus, to the city of Manchester, and to the region to be honest."



But even with that structure - which will become the largest arena in the UK - the chairman says the club will not stop there and will always think of new ways to develop and improve the local area.

"We keep thinking about what to do next, and what to do more. This is always the ethos of what we do," he continued.

"Our campus was nothing but a map with some plans many years ago, and we went step by step through careful planning, construction, development, and build-up.

"I'm very proud of this whole masterplan that we've put together over the years, and the execution and implementation over the years of each block within that masterplan."

