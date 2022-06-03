Manchester City Chairman Hails Club's Financial Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has discussed the financial implications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Manchester City and the club's recovery from the challenging period over the past year.

Clubs across the globe suffered significantly from the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and games forced to being conducted behind closed doors for the business end of the 2019/20 campaign and nearly the entirety of the following season.

Whilst the biggest clubs in the world suffer from massive amounts of debt, the pandemic had major implications on mental health amongst those associated with professional sport in any capacity - effects evident even today owing to what was an unprecedented period in the history of sport.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reviewed the past campaign in his annual, end-of-season interview with the club, speaking about the club's business in the transfer market, their home kit for the upcoming season amongst other things.

"We have done very well in the sense that COVID-19 was an anomaly, a very challenging black swan event that put an incredible challenge on the whole world," Al Mubarak said whilst discussing Manchester City's financial recovery from the pandemic. "From a personal perspective, also from a professional perspective. I think anyone you speak to in the world would have talked about that." "When we looked at how the pandemic was going to affect football and what is the impact it's going to have on football in general, the Premier League, and Manchester City - it was very difficult. Fans were allowed back in a select, few number of stadiums across the Premier League towards the end of the 2020/21 season, though games behind closed doors understandably impacted revenue streams at every club in the English top-flight. Al Mubarak added: "We had to manage through, and weather through a lot of challenges; obviously losing the revenue from matchday for long periods had an impact.

"But from day one, I would say my vision, my direction to the team and to the organisation was we have to work towards ensuring that we weather through the storm, and that we come out stronger.

"I am delighted to say that we weathered through it, and we have come out stronger. Today, I think our revenue - you've seen the figures for last year - is 19% up year-on-year.

"Of course, broadcast revenue has improved with us winning the league last year, and making it to the Champions League final (last year).

"But also on the commercial side, we've done some great things, great new partners all over the world. I expect us to continue to grow and go from strength to strength. The pandemic is hopefully now behind us."

