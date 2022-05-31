Skip to main content

Manchester City Chairman Provides Honest Assessment of Jack Grealish's Debut Season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has described the much-maligned Jack Grealish as one of 'the most promising and exciting players' in world football, speaking during his annual end-of-season interview.

Signed from Aston Villa for a British record transfer fee of £100 million in the summer of 2021, the expectations have been sky-high on Jack Grealish to elevate his game to unseen levels in his debut season in a Manchester City shirt.

With the England international ending his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium with just six goals and four assists across all competitions, the sceptics have not been shy in voicing their criticism towards what was an underwhelming start to life under Pep Guardiola.

As all eyes are on Jack Grealish to justify why Manchester City broke the bank for his signature, the club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak provided a positive assessment of the 26-year old’s time at the club so far.

imago1012225752h

Jack’s one of the most promising and exciting players in the world. He’s an incredible talent, Pep (Guardiola) and the coaching staff are delighted with his work ethic and his numbers are good," he commented in his annual end-of-season interview with the club.

imago1012212436h

Al Mubarak touched on what he expects from the winger in his second season, saying, “He’s on the right track and we know he is going to deliver. We have high expectations so let’s watch his evolution. Next season Jack will continue to improve and be a very important player.”

imago1012210019h

While some may be perturbed by the belief in the Englishman to set the world alight at Manchester City due to his struggles so far, it is key to remember that a host of the club’s signings have endured a challenging adaptation period during their debut campaigns as they try to get to grips with Pep Guardiola’s unique system.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo instantly spring to mind as some of the notable examples, and as witnessed over time, the trio cocooned into the best versions of themselves at the Etihad Stadium.

The same could well be the case with Jack Grealish, who has slowly but surely looked like a Pep Guardiola player during his first season at Manchester City. 

imago1012199815h
