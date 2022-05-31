Skip to main content

Manchester City Chairman Reveals Demands Placed on Pep Guardiola in All Competitions

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed Pep Guardiola and Manchester City want to win every game, in every competition - and do not prioritise any trophy above another.

Nearly two weeks ago, Manchester City got their hands on a sixth Premier League title - a fourth in five seasons. 

Ten years on from that dramatic first domestic triumph against QPR, this season's final day ran Sergio Agüero's late winner very, very close. Ilkay Gundogan's brace and Rodri's side-footed strike snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

In that decade, City have won virtually everything there is to win - mainly down to the genius of Pep Guardiola. 

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was questioned whether the Champions League - the only trophy to elude City - is high on Guardiola's priority list.

“You don’t need to put any extra pressure on Pep (Guardiola) as he puts enough pressure on himself for everyone," the chairman began. 

"It is the exact opposite; I try to bring back the pressure because I think he puts too much pressure on himself. The pressure of not winning this competition or that competition, we are all in it together.

“Sheikh Mansour looks at the game, understands the game, and understands winning and losing very, very well. That’s why his ethos, his philosophy is what I’ve tried to instill on this organisation and what we have had these last years."

Al Mubarak moved on to talk about how the club sets out its aims for the coming season, with one key theme emerging from his comments - try to win every game, in every competition.

“We approach every season to win and to try to win every competition we compete in. That is the mindset and that has been the case over the last ten years," Al Mubarak continued. 

"It’s the same with every competition from the Champions League, the Premier League the FA Cup. We show up every game with full intention to give it everything we have to win every game. And with that you can see the results.”

Despite heartbreak against Real Madrid in the semi-final this season, the club has been showing major progress in Europe's elite competition in the last few years and you feel it will not be long until they get their hands on that particular trophy. 

