Manchester City Chairman Reveals Fascinating 85 Percent Statistic Regarding the Academy

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that 85% of the Manchester City academy is made up of players from the local area.

After millions and millions of investment, the Manchester City academy is slowly starting to produce quality at the highest level.

Phil Foden - now a four-time Premier League winner - is the first major success story. A local lad who arrived at the club at eight years old and is now a regular member of the first team at 21.

Other players are now threatening to break into such a star-studded squad. Cole Palmer made his City debut this year and has even notched goals in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

James McAtee is another who is Salford-born and looking more and more likely to make his mark next season. Recently, the promising midfielder signed a three-year extension to his current contract.

Despite criticism in the past, the state-of-the-art CFA complex is finally starting to reap its rewards.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has provided fans with a fascinating statistic regarding the academy's development. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "It is what we have been building for many years and now it is there and it is performing at the highest level. IMAGO / News Images "When you talk about the academy, let me give you one data point that people don't appreciate.



"In the age group between 8 and 23, we have over 200 players, 85% are local. When you look at all the records and success last year and the years before, it is happening while we are developing our local talent base in the area," Al Mubarak concluded.

Foden - commonly known as the Stockport Iniesta - is one major example of a player from the local area making it at City.

The fact that 85% of the players inside the academy are now of that mold is certainly something supporters will take huge encouragement and excitement from for the future.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube