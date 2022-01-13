Skip to main content

Man City Chairman Reveals How Sheikh Mansour’s ‘Vision’ in 2008 Has Become The Club’s ‘Reality’ in Statement

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has offered his thoughts on the heights reached by the club ever since the takeover of 2008, and how the vision of the owner is now the club's reality in 2022.

There is no denying that Manchester City have emerged as the most dominant force in English football for the better part of a decade, achieving huge success on the silverware front as a direct result of their efforts on the pitch.

Winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six Carabao Cups since 2011, there has not been a club as decorated as Manchester City since their rapid ascent in the game over the course of the past few years.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak penned a statement of within the club's latest Annual Report for the 2020/21 season, providing his thoughts on the incredible progress made by the club over the years.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour’s vision, set in 2008, is the reality we are living thirteen years later - we are a sustainable and socially responsible organization, finding and developing talent and competing for trophies on both the domestic and European stage”, the chairman revealed.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has hit the nail on the head within his statement and perhaps it was the 2020/21 campaign that justified his words to perfection.

During that campaign, Manchester City lifted their fifth Premier League title, won the Carabao Cup for the fourth season in a row, and went on to reach their first ever Champions League final in the club’s history.

On his point about ‘developing talent’, academy graduate Phil Foden stamped his authority as one of the best young players in Europe, with his sublime displays making him a household and crucial name within the squad.

Ever since the Abu Dhabi United Group’s takeover of Manchester City in 2008, the owners have managed to transform the club into a European superpower, while also making it one of the most well-run footballing institutions in the world.

