Manchester City Chairman Reveals What Real Madrid Chief Told Him During Champions League Semi-Final Clash

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed Real Madrid's Florentino Perez congratulated him in the 82nd minute of the Champions League semi-final second leg, moments before the hosts pulled off a dramatic comeback.

Despite unprecedented success in the last decade, the Champions League continues to be the trophy that eludes Manchester City.

Under Pep Guardiola in particular, the Blues have picked up four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cup trophies - breaking countless top-flight records along the way.

This season, the Blues had already navigated past the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid to face Real Madrid in the semi-final of Europe's elite competition.

After an action-packed first leg - where City missed a host of clear-cut opportunities - they took a slender one-goal lead to the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg. And despite going 1-0 up on the night, Madrid produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of all time.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed a fascinating story from that two-legged affair. IMAGO / PA Images “Both Real Madrid games (in the Champions League semi-finals) were standouts (in the season) - even the away game," he began.

IMAGO / PA Images "Those last few minutes and extra time were difficult but we showed a lot of personality.



“It was very hard for me being there with (Florentino) Perez right next to me. I think he actually congratulated me in the 82nd minute because we had this. But that’s football sometimes.”

As everyone is aware by now, Rodrygo's brace in stoppage time levelled the scores on aggregate and sent the tie into extra time. Moments after the restart, Karim Benzema won and scored his own penalty to nudge Madrid in front for the first time.

With the defensive substitutes Guardiola had already made in normal time, the Blues found it difficult to break down Madrid's stubborn low block and bowed out of the competition in the semi-final stage.

City and Guardiola may take solace from the fact they lost to the eventual winners of the competition, but deep down they know it was a massive opportunity missed in Europe's elite competition.

