Manchester City's Champions League ban appeal 'is up in the air' due to latest development

Manchester City's appeal to CAS in response to UEFA's Champions League ban 'is up in the air' due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters journalist Simon Evans.

Switzerland, like much of Europe, is gripped by attempts to deal with the spread of the virus across the continent. CAS, based in Lausanne, has had to postpone three hearings already.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With a mounting backlog of a further sixteen cases to hear until 18 May, City CEO Ferran Soriano's hopes of having the club's appeal resolved by the summer appears highly unlikely.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb informed Reuters that the court was 'monitoring the situation closely and continually adapting to the changing circumstances'.

Alternative options available include video or phone links to allow cases to be heard without the need to so in person, in addition to requests that a decision be made 'solely on the basis of the written submissions, without a hearing being held', Reeb said.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Given the significance of the potential ban to the future of City, it is unlikely the club will accept anything other than a full hearing in person, which will make a delay even more likely.

However, given the widespread cancellation to football fixtures throughout Europe, it remains unclear how qualification for next season's Champions League will be decided - or even if the crisis will have eased by then, in order for it to take place as normal.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra