Man City's two year Champions League ban 'could' be suspended this summer

Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban could be suspended if a final decision isn’t reached before August, according to Diario AS.

On Valentines Day this year, City were handed a ban from UEFA’s European competitions for the next two seasons, but the club swiftly sent the sanction to an appeal process. Now, according to fresh reports, there is a chance that current events may get in the way of the outcome of the appeal being finalised.

If the CAS cannot make a final decision before August, a ban from next season’s Champions League group stages seems unlikely - as it would mean sanctioning the club while the appeal is still ongoing. If the decision isn’t made by then, there is a good chance that City could ‘obtain an extension of the punishment’.

According to reports, club CEO Ferran Soriano was initially ‘confident’ that the situation would be resolved before the summer and the question of whether City would play Champions League football next season would be answered swiftly. However, in light of recent news, it’s thought that he ‘has a better plan’. This plan involves asking demanding on legal grounds that the sanction is not put into affect before any and all appeal cases have been finalised.

