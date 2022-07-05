Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Confirm Two Changes To Pep Guardiola's Backroom Staff

Manchester City have announced two changes to their backroom staff setup. The changes follow the departure of former assistant coach Juanma Lillo, who left the club to become Al Sadd's head coach. 

Lillo spent two years as Guardiola's assistant, winning the Premier League twice. The Spaniards departure left a vacancy for the assistant coach role and meant a reshuffle of the backroom staff was deemed necessary. 

Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell has been promoted to assistant manager, after being in Pep Guardiola's backroom staff since the Spaniard's arrival in 2016. Borrell has been at City since 2014, and was the academy's technical director between 2014 and 2016. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The other change to the backroom setup is the addition of Enzo Maresca to Guardiola's team. Maresca was previously the under-23's manager but left last season to join Parma as their head coach, a role which he subsequently left at the end of the campaign. 

Maresca was expected to take up Lillo's role but instead appears to be taking up the role Borrell is leaving behind. Taking up a role in the backroom team as opposed to assistant may appear as a step back for somebody who was a first team coach last season, however the opportunity to work with Guardiola cannot be understated and will give Maresca invaluable experience. 

Appointing Borrell as his number two is a logical move by Pep. The Spaniard has now spent eight years with the club, with six of those being in Guardiola's team, so the two already have a great deal of familiarity with each other. Both him men will be hoping for a continued level of success following Borrell's promotion. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Asking Price For Nathan Ake Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon51 minutes ago
Neymar and Diego Rosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Diego Rosa Set To Sign For Portuguese Club Vizela On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1011293884h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Move to Chelsea 'Very Nearly Done' From What Pundit Has Heard Regarding Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise The Signing Of Raheem Sterling Before The Weekend

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Do Not Expect Bernardo Silva To Leave The Club This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Could Manchester City Swoop Back In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Not Force A Move From Manchester City Despite Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago