Official: Manchester City Confirm Two Changes To Pep Guardiola's Backroom Staff
Manchester City have announced two changes to their backroom staff setup. The changes follow the departure of former assistant coach Juanma Lillo, who left the club to become Al Sadd's head coach.
Lillo spent two years as Guardiola's assistant, winning the Premier League twice. The Spaniards departure left a vacancy for the assistant coach role and meant a reshuffle of the backroom staff was deemed necessary.
Rodolfo Borrell has been promoted to assistant manager, after being in Pep Guardiola's backroom staff since the Spaniard's arrival in 2016. Borrell has been at City since 2014, and was the academy's technical director between 2014 and 2016.
The other change to the backroom setup is the addition of Enzo Maresca to Guardiola's team. Maresca was previously the under-23's manager but left last season to join Parma as their head coach, a role which he subsequently left at the end of the campaign.
Maresca was expected to take up Lillo's role but instead appears to be taking up the role Borrell is leaving behind. Taking up a role in the backroom team as opposed to assistant may appear as a step back for somebody who was a first team coach last season, however the opportunity to work with Guardiola cannot be understated and will give Maresca invaluable experience.
Appointing Borrell as his number two is a logical move by Pep. The Spaniard has now spent eight years with the club, with six of those being in Guardiola's team, so the two already have a great deal of familiarity with each other. Both him men will be hoping for a continued level of success following Borrell's promotion.
