Manchester City Chief Executive 'Sure' Erling Haaland Will 'Succeed' at the Club

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano provided his thoughts on Erling Haaland's move to the Etihad Stadium and how he could settle into the club in the coming months.

While the upcoming transfer window is bound to involve plenty of blockbuster transfers, it is next to impossible for there to be a bigger story than Erling Haaland’s switch to Manchester City.

Despite several top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich eyeing the former Borussia Dortmund marksman’s signature, the most sought-after striker in world football ultimately decided to pick the Etihad as his dream destination.

After the Sky Blues won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a dramatic 3-2 comeback triumph against Aston Villa on Sunday, City CEO Ferran Soriano gave his thoughts on his side’s much-discussed recruit.

“We are evolving to a time when the big players can choose, and Haaland has chosen us," he told Catalan radio station RAC1, as translated and relayed by Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of the Times.

IMAGO / Sven Simon "You have seen the transfer figures, and they are very reasonable. The salary we are paying him and what he is entitled to.”

IMAGO / osnapix Soriano continued, “He has had all the peace of mind and the time to choose where to play, we have explained the project to him, but the money could have been given to him by [Manchester] United, Bayern [Munich], or Real Madrid.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto "He has decided where he wants to go and we are happy. Our focus is on football, on playing well and winning, rather than on star players. And we lacked a centre forward.

"We had someone spectacular like Agüero, we lose him because of his age, and we have spent more than a year looking for a replacement and Haaland is it. We will introduce him soon.”

The CEO has also expressed his opinion on how the Norwegian will fit into Guardiola’s system. “We are sure Haaland will work at City," Soriano said.

"There will be some time to adapt and patience is needed, but with the physical, technical, talent, and mentality that he has, we are sure he will succeed. He will have to change the way he plays a bit to adapt to our style and system.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube