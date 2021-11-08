Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Man City Chief Makes Claim Over Club's Fanbase Suggesting Core Support is NOT Based in the UK

    Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano has claimed that the core section of the club's fanbase is not based in the UK, with around just 10% of supporters in the United Kingdom, according to a new report.
    The City Football Group (CFG) have brought a host of clubs under their umbrella in the past few years, such as New York City FC, Mumbai City FC and Girona FC.

    Since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, City's fanbase has come to grow across the world, and the rich history and heritage of Manchester United, the tide has been swiftly shifting towards the Etihad Stadium for the past decade.

    Moreover, the style of football that has been showcased by the Sky Blues since the takeover, much down to recruitment and significant investment into the club from top to bottom, has played a leading role in helping grow the fan base all round the world.

    According to a report by Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano informed staff workers that the club's core fan base is in India - the home of 19 officially recognised supporter clubs.

    The report further states that Soriano claimed less than 10% of the club's fan base is situated in the UK, which goes to show just how wide City's reach has grown in more than a decade's time.

    Having won more Premier League titles (4) than any other club between 2010 and 2020, the Sky Blues have established their status as arguably the most consistent club as far as silverware is concerned.

    The arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016 has since taken the club's brand of football to a different level, and with the backing of the board in improving the squad year after year, City are among the best-run clubs across the globe, with consistent results on the pitch to show for it.

    Manchester City, who are often criticised by rival supporters for not having as big a fan base as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, have well and truly asserted their dominance over English football in enough aspects that has made them the indisputable top dogs in the Premier League.

