Skip to main content

Manchester City Chief Lifts Lid on Pep Guardiola's Julian Alvarez Plans Following Erling Haaland Signing

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano revealed that Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is not headed for a loan spell next season.

While it comes as no surprise that ever since Manchester City announced Erling Haaland's signing from Borussia Dortmund, the discourse around him has been endless, it is also key to remember that the club have also brought in another gifted forward in Julian Alvarez.

Before signing for the Premier League champions, the Argentina international was already on the radar of elite European clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United following his rise through the youth ranks at River Plate.

Despite many assuming that the 22-year-old may be too raw to instantly contend for a starting spot in one of the best sides in Europe, Ferran Soriano has seemingly confirmed the young forward is certainly in Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Alvarez 3

We have had many offers from clubs to loan Julian Alvarez — but he is not going to leave," Manchester City's chief executive officer said this week, as quoted by Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Alvarez Argentina 2

"He (Alvarez) will do the pre-season and I think he will stay. Barcelona were not among those who were interested.

Alvarez 2

It was reported in April that Alvarez is expected to join City for pre-season and should he manage to impress whilst rubbing shoulders with the senior squad, the Argentine would not be loaned out by the club.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola revealed in an interview that the youngster is considered by the club as both an ‘option now’ and an ‘opportunity for the future’, which indicates they plan to integrate the River Plate academy graduate into the first-team squad from the off.

With Gabriel Jesus heavily linked with a summer switch to Arsenal and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, it seems Alvarez is being brought in to bolster the City frontline in the event of a departure or two in the area.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Much like Jesus, Alvarez is capable of providing cover as both a number nine and out wide, which would make him a potentially vital squad player for the six-time Premier League champions in the years to come.

While Alvarez’s chances in the squad could depend on how he fares in pre-season, all signs point to Manchester City having a desire of blooding in their exciting recruit into the thick of things next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012048791h
News

Manchester City Defender Releases Statement Revealing Injury Concerns

By Srinivas Sadhanand52 minutes ago
Cucurella 3
News

Marc Cucurella Hints at Interest in Making Manchester City Transfer This Summer

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago
GJ x JG PL 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Working to Retain Services of Forward Amid Transfer Links to Tottenham and Arsenal

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Expresses Desire for Premier League Stay Amid Pep Guardiola Interest

By Vayam Lahoti23 hours ago
imago1012212432h
News

"For the Next 20 Years!" - City Football Group Board Member Reveals Hopes for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

By Vayam LahotiMay 25, 2022
Haaland City kit
News

Erling Haaland Pictured in Manchester City Kit Amid Media Duties Ahead of Official Announcement

By Vayam LahotiMay 25, 2022
imago1012201852h
News

Manchester City CEO Aims Trophy Dig at Manchester United After Transfer Expenditure Comparison

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 25, 2022
imago1012243037h
News

Manchester City Chief Executive 'Sure' Erling Haaland Will 'Succeed' at the Club

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 25, 2022