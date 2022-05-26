Manchester City Chief Lifts Lid on Pep Guardiola's Julian Alvarez Plans Following Erling Haaland Signing

While it comes as no surprise that ever since Manchester City announced Erling Haaland's signing from Borussia Dortmund, the discourse around him has been endless, it is also key to remember that the club have also brought in another gifted forward in Julian Alvarez.

Before signing for the Premier League champions, the Argentina international was already on the radar of elite European clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United following his rise through the youth ranks at River Plate.

Despite many assuming that the 22-year-old may be too raw to instantly contend for a starting spot in one of the best sides in Europe, Ferran Soriano has seemingly confirmed the young forward is certainly in Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming campaign.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire “We have had many offers from clubs to loan Julian Alvarez — but he is not going to leave," Manchester City's chief executive officer said this week, as quoted by Martin Blackburn of The Sun. IMAGO / Photogamma "He (Alvarez) will do the pre-season and I think he will stay. Barcelona were not among those who were interested.” IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It was reported in April that Alvarez is expected to join City for pre-season and should he manage to impress whilst rubbing shoulders with the senior squad, the Argentine would not be loaned out by the club. Additionally, Pep Guardiola revealed in an interview that the youngster is considered by the club as both an ‘option now’ and an ‘opportunity for the future’, which indicates they plan to integrate the River Plate academy graduate into the first-team squad from the off.

With Gabriel Jesus heavily linked with a summer switch to Arsenal and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, it seems Alvarez is being brought in to bolster the City frontline in the event of a departure or two in the area.

Much like Jesus, Alvarez is capable of providing cover as both a number nine and out wide, which would make him a potentially vital squad player for the six-time Premier League champions in the years to come.

While Alvarez’s chances in the squad could depend on how he fares in pre-season, all signs point to Manchester City having a desire of blooding in their exciting recruit into the thick of things next season.

