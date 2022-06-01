Skip to main content

Manchester City Chief Reiterates Club's Desire to Sign Tottenham's Harry Kane Last Summer Amid Squad Size Discussion

Khaldoon Al Mubarak - Manchester City's chairman - has brought up the subject of the club's pursuit of Harry Kane last summer, during a discussion over Pep Guardiola's squad size at the Etihad Stadium.

Following the exit of Sergio Aguero from the Etihad Stadium last summer, Manchester City were left without any natural strikers in their first-team set-up, forcing Pep Guardiola to reinvent his squad significantly for the campaign.

Playing largely with a false-nine as opposed to a striker, Manchester City ultimately went on to see significant domestic success, retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola - their fourth title in five seasons.

While some may raise concerns over the depth of Pep Guardiola's squad - despite some quarters seeing Manchester City as having some of the most options in multiple positions in world football - Khaldoon Al Mubarak has stated that the size of the team is one decision that the club's head coach as a significant say in.

Speaking during his annual end-of-season interview, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, "The squad size and composition, obviously Pep (Guardiola) has a major role in it. He decides the size of the squad and the requirements, what he needs. This year the composition of the squad really, and the size of it, was his decision."

The Manchester City chief was keen to bring up the pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, "Last summer we tried our best to get a striker, that was the key position that we missed last summer and everyone knows the player we were going after and what happened. But at the end of the day, with Pep and this team it is not just about filling a position."

Al Mubarak then defended the club's decision not to sign a striker last summer, as an alternative to Harry Kane, by insisting that Manchester City only settle for the very best in terms of player quality.

"We have reached a level of quality, a standard, which will not compromise on quality. If we find the right player for that particular position, we will get that player. And if not, Pep has shown us he will find solutions with the group we have and within the quality we have in the academy."

Khaldoon Al Mubarak continued, "We are in a different position to where we were many years ago, we have so much talent in the squad and academy. When we need something it is very specific and deliberate, and if we are able to bring that player, great. If not, it doesn't mean anyone else can fill it. We are in a different paradigm from that perspective."

