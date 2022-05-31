Manchester City Chief Reveals Sheikh Mansour's 'Day One' Dream is Now Coming True at the Etihad Stadium

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has provided a glowing assessment of the rise of Manchester City's academy, revealing that the system is now aligning itself with the vision of the club's owner Sheikh Mansour on 'day one'.

The 2021/2022 campaign has been one that has again showcased the talent coming through the ranks within the Manchester City academy, developing players from both the local area and from further afield.

This season alone has seen the likes of Cole Palmer shine in the first-team set-up, while the likes of Luke Mbete, James McAtee, and Romeo Lavia have all impressed during training sessions lead by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has praised the academy system in east Manchester, during his annual end-of-season interview with the club's in-house media team, highlighting how the first-team recruitment process works hand-in-hand with the levels of talent in the academy.

IMAGO / PA Images "We've been very deliberate over the years in how we freshen up the squad, how we continuously improve the team - very deliberately, how we then infuse it with talent from the academy. It took a while to get that academy going, these things take years, we invested, we were patient, we kept at it," Khaldoon Al Mubarak explained. IMAGO / Sportimage "Now, and you've seen it over the last couple of years, the academy is producing the type of talent that Sheikh Mansour envisaged on day one, when he invested into the club - not just investing into a team that's sustainable, that has a very special academy that we're going to enhance, grow and improve, and ultimately we're going to be able to have that combination of talent that we're obviously bringing in from all around the world, but also talent that's coming in locally from within the academy." IMAGO / PA Images

Al Mubarak was then keen to highlight a number of names that have impressed during the most recent campaign at Manchester City, while also making a point of explaining the remarkable journey undertaken by Phil Foden at the football club.

He continued, "Today, you mentioned the players (Cole) Palmer, (Liam) Delap, (James) McAtee, and others - a very, very talented group. But that's been the case for years, it's not just last year."

"I think Phil Foden has been a tremendous example of a player that started as an eight year-old, and now he's 21 and he's got four Premier League titles - there's not many 21 year-old's that have four Premier League titles. He's played a huge part, particularly in the last two (title wins), as a 21 year-old."

