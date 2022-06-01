Manchester City Coach to STAY at the Club After Agreeing Contract With Dutch Side Last Month

Pep Guardiola's assistant coach, Carlos Vicens is now set to stay at Manchester City into the new season, despite initially agreeing to exit the club for the Netherlands early last month.

In a press release revealed in early May, Heracles Almelo revealed that Manchester City first-team coach Carlos Vicens would be set to take over as the side's head coach in the summer of 2022.

The statement from the Eredivisie side read at the time, "Carlos Vicens will succeed Frank Wormuth as head coach of Heracles Almelo this summer."

"The Spanish coach comes over from Manchester City where he is currently assistant coach. Vicens signs a contract in Almelo until mid-2024."

However, in a dramatic turn of events and following a chaotic end to the season for Almelo, the two parties have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the takeover of the Manchester City assistant as the club's new head coach from the start of next season.

A statement from the Dutch club on Wednesday morning read, "Heracles Almelo and Carlos Vicens have decided by mutual agreement to dissolve the contract. The Spanish coach was to become the new head coach in Almelo, but due to the changed situation at the club, it was jointly decided not to work together."

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking as part of the club's statement, Heracles Almelo director of technical affairs, Nico-Jan Hoogma explained, “We have discussed extensively with Carlos the situation that has arisen after the club's relegation." IMAGO / PA Images "From both sides we felt doubts and doubts we can not use. We have to do everything we can to let Heracles Almelo return to the Eredivisie and we need all the focus for that." Hoogma continued, "In addition, Carlos was given the opportunity to return to Manchester City and we do not want to deprive him of that. In the coming period we will look for the right interpretation of this." IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had promoted Carlos Vicens - who was the U18s head coach at the time - to his first-team set-up last summer, to primarily work on set-pieces and to provide a link to the academy.

Speaking on the success of Manchester City's set-pieces, Pep Guardiola explained earlier last season, “This is the best season so far for corners and free-kicks, offensively – the best. They (Carlos Vicens and Carles Planchart) are doing an incredible job in this. So consistent and so clear. But still I have the feeling we can do better."

Speaking specifically of Vicens, Guardiola has recently explained, "Carlos (Vicens) has made it so simple and clear for the players."

