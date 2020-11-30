Manchester City coach in 'serious' talks to become manager of MLS club - claimed to be 'keen on rebuilding' challenge

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell is reportedly in discussions with MLS side D.C. United, to become their new head coach, according to an exclusive report from Pablo Iglesias Maurer of the Athletic.

The 49-year-old joined Manchester City as global technical director in 2014, before joining Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff as an assistant coach when his Spanish compatriot joined the club in 2016.

D.C. United, who finished in 13th out of the 14 teams in the most recent MLS Eastern Conference season, are reportedly “serious” about bringing Borrell in as head coach. The Spaniard is understood to be "keen on the challenge of rebuilding" the Black-and-Red.

City fans will be no strangers to losing assistant coaches midway through a season, with Mikel Arteta following a similar pathway midway through the last campaign. The Spaniard became the head coach of Arsenal and went on to secure an FA Cup and Community Shield shortly after taking on the position.

Manchester City moved swiftly to replace the former Everton midfielder by recruiting Juanma Lillo to become Pep Guardiola's first-team assistant manager - despite claims that Rodolfo Borrell could move into that position.

------

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra