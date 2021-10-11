Man City Coach 'On the Radar' of South American Club

A new report emanating from Marca has linked Manchester City’s highly-rated assistant coach Juanma Lillo with a return to South America.

Lillo has been a member of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City since June 2020, when he took over the position of the Catalan boss' assistant following the departure of Mikel Arteta to Arsenal.

In Juanma Lillo’s first full campaign in the role, the Spaniard assisted Pep Guardiola in guiding City to a third Premier League title in four seasons, a Carabao Cup triumph, and also helped the club reach their first-ever Champions League final.

Owing to Lillo’s wealth of coaching experience, in conjunction with his recent success at Manchester City, the 55 year-old has been shortlisted by an Argentinian side who require a new manager in the coming months.

According to a report by Marca, Juanma Lillo is coveted by Argentinian side Racing Club, who are understood to be considering installing the Spanish coach as the Avellaneda side’s next manager.

The report relays that Racing Club are ‘in the market’ for a new manager owing to current boss Claudio Úbeda’s imminent departure, and consequently, Manchester City's Lillo has found himself ‘on the radar’ of the Argentinian outfit.

Juanma Lillo is understood to be under consideration by Racing Club, alongside Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Coudet and Argentina icon Hernán Crespo, and should the Argentine side move for the Premier League coach, it is a very real possibility that the Spaniard could depart Manchester in the coming months.

Owing to his breadth of knowledge and tactical vision, in January of last year when Manchester City were on their way to winning yet another Premier League title, Pep Guardiola credited Lillo’s impact at the club by stating, “Without him being where we are in the table would have been impossible”.

Owing to the wealth of experience that Lillo possesses, it is understandable that Racing Club would be interested in acquiring the football veteran to guide their side, and only time will tell whether a move will take place.

