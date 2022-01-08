Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Man City Coach Sends Warning to FA Cup Competitors Following 4-1 Demolition of Swindon Town

Rodolfo Borrell has revealed why he went for a strong Manchester City line-up against Swindon Town on Friday night, and how ‘seriously’ he takes the FA Cup.

After it was confirmed that seven first-team players had entered into isolation due to Covid related reasons, a question that was on every fan’s mind was about the line-up that would be available to face Swindon.

In classic Pep Guardiola fashion, the starting XI was strong enough to battle it out in a Premier League game, and Rodolfo Borrell’s quotes about it being ‘one of the easiest line-ups to decide’ started to add up - with his side going on to win 4-1.

But the stand-in Sky Blues boss explained the reason behind why they went full-strength for the FA Cup third round contest in his post-match press conference.

"In terms of fielding a strong team (vs Swindon), we take this competition very seriously. It’s a great competition. We are very much aware of the history of the FA Cup in this country and what it means," revealed Borrell.

Read More

Rodolfo Borrell also went on to give his opinion that the club's recent FA Cup win in 2018/19 should be classed right up there with their Premier League title wins, revealing: 

We have achieved three Premier Leagues and many other titles, but our FA Cup win was one of our proudest.

While there is this idea that Pep Guardiola and co. simply field their so-called ‘second team’ in such competitions, it is quite clear to gauge from Borrell’s comments that the club respects the history and pedigree of the FA Cup in particular.

A drive to compete till the very end for every single trophy is what makes this Manchester City side one of English football’s all-time greats.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008999434h
News

Man City Coach Sends Warning to FA Cup Competitors Following 4-1 Demolition of Swindon Town

31 seconds ago
imago1008999486h
News

"My Phone Battery is Dead!" - Rodolfo Borrell Reveals Hilarious Pep Guardiola Anecdote in Aftermath of Man City's FA Cup Victory

36 minutes ago
Vlahovic
Transfer Rumours

Man City Target Makes Fresh Stance on Potential January Move - Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal Mentioned

56 minutes ago
imago1008939997h
News

Two Man City Players That 'Encouraged' Club Official to Sanction Sale of Star Forward Revealed

3 hours ago
imago1008994778h
News

Cole Palmer Comparison to Man City First-Team Star Made by Rodolfo Borrell Following Swindon Performance

3 hours ago
Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
News

"That Was A Memorable Night!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reminisces on Landmark Man City Career Highlight

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022-01-07 at 21.45.24
News

"Prem' Soon Come!" - Cole Palmer Hopes for First Premier League Goal Following FA Cup Strike

4 hours ago
imago1006084308h
News

Borussia Dortmund CEO Offers Damning Statement on Erling Haaland's Immediate Future Amid Man City Interest

5 hours ago