Report: Manchester City Starlet Cole Palmer In Pep Guardiola's First Team Plans Next Season

Manchester youngster Cole Palmer is expected to be much more heavily involved with City's first team next season, it has been revealed. Despite being one of the most highly rated youngsters at the club, Palmer has struggled to break into their incredibly talented starting eleven.

The youngster failed to make an impact at first team level and was only involved in 4 Premier League games for the sky blues last season. However, a report today has revealed that his fortunes are likely to change next season.

Despite his lack of Premier League minutes, Palmer continued to impress at academy level- scoring 8 goals in as many games while providing 4 assists in the Premier League Two. Palmer also impressed in cameos in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup- scoring once in each competition.

These cameo performances as well as his continued dominance at youth level seems to have been enough to convince Pep Guardiola to include the youngster more within City's first team.

According to a report from The Athletic, there is a "firm intention" to play Palmer more next season. The report also explains that the likely exit of Raheem Sterling means Palmer is likely to have more opportunities next season and will probably be played on the right wing.

City opting not to loan out Palmer but to instead bring him into the first team at such a young age could bode well for the 20-year-old. Phil Foden's integration to the first team was incredibly similar and can only be considered a success.

If Palmer can even come close to having the same impact as Foden within the first team, then his future will be looking incredibly bright. City are not looking to replace Sterling directly, so the youngster will need to make the most of his newfound opportunities to impress.

