Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster

After selling several young players in the summer transfer window, it is no surprise to see Manchester City replenishing the depth of talent in their academy.

Star academy players such as Romeo Lavia, Sam Edozie, Juan Larios and Darko Gyabi were all sold to fellow Premier League clubs, while a number of key youngsters such as James McAtee and Liam Delap were also loaned out to the Championship.

As such, there has been a slight demand for the club to bring in some reinforcements to the development squad.

And, according to Fabrizio Romano, it appears that is just what City are about to do.

The Italian journalist has stated that the club have 'finally' signed Everton youngster Emilio Lawrence, whom The Cityzens have been linked with for several months.

Romano says that the deal to bring Lawrence to the Etihad has now been signed and that the player has completed the necessary medical tests to complete the transfer.

As stated, the Sky Blues have been linked with the Scottish youngster for several months, with Romano stating in July that the transfer was 'days' away from being completed.

It's unclear as to what caused the holdup with the deal, but it appears that the transfer will now finally be forced through.

Lawrence comes to the Etihad highly rated, after breaking into Everton's under-23 side last season despite being just 16 years of age.

The attacking midfielder also played for The Toffee's under-18 side last campaign, providing nine goal contributions in 18 games for the youth team.

Given that Lawrence already looks more than accomplished at under-18 level, it would be no surprise to see the 17-year-old go straight into City's under-21 squad.

The EDS squad have lost a hugely important figure this season in McAtee, so Lawrence could be primed to step in and fill the void that has been left by the Sheffield United loanee.

