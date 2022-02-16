Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Complicating' Barcelona's Attempts to Renew Contract of Midfielder

A new report from Spain has suggested that the presence and interest from Manchester City in midfielder Nico Gonzalez is causing complications for Barcelona, as the La Liga giants look to secure the player on a new deal.

Manchester City and Barcelona's transfer collaboration has been no secret in recent years, and even more so in recent months, given developments concerning players at both the Etihad Stadium and Camp Nou.

The January transfer of Spain international forward Ferran Torres from Manchester to Catalonia represented the most high-profile deal recently, in a long list of completed transfers between the clubs. 

However, the latest news to emerge from Spain has pointed out that Manchester City's interest in one particular Barcelona youngster may just be causing the La Liga giants some problems. 

Earlier this week, Marca revealed that the Premier League club were closely monitoring Nico Gonzalez, who has recently broken into the Barcelona first team at just 20-years-old. 

Gonzalez has made 20 appearances for the Barcelona senior team, and has cemented himself as one of the top prospects at the club, as they rebuild in the post-Lionel Messi era under former midfielder, Xavi. 

Read More

According to the information of Fichajes, and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are 'complicating' Barcelona's plans to renew Nico Gonzalez's contract, which is currently set to expire in 2024.

imago1009030444h
imago1002617269h
imago1009865534h
imago1009667308h
imago1008810326h

Despite that, there is a growing urgency within the Spanish club's offices to offer the midfielder a pay-rise, as his role in the team grows under new boss Xavi. 

According to the report, Pep Guardiola ‘shares’ the same tastes as the Camp Nou club, and as a result is interested in the youngster. It is said that the youngster could ‘be an excellent footballer’ under Guardiola and he could be keen on spoiling the plans for a new contract at Barca.

Gonzalez could join a blossoming group of youngsters at the Etihad Stadium, with James McAtee, Liam Delap, and Cole Palmer all breaking through into the Manchester City senior team in recent months. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009030444h
News

Manchester City 'Complicating' Barcelona's Attempts to Renew Contract of Midfielder

2 minutes ago
aguero-mosaic
News

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names Best Defenders He Faced in His Career

55 minutes ago
imago1009888366h
News

Manchester City Release Statement Confirming Diversion of First-Team Plane from Lisbon Following Champions League Exploits

1 hour ago
Etihad Stadium View
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This Week

1 hour ago
imago1002617269h
Features/Opinions

"Everything That's Wrong With Modern Football!" - A Week in the City

2 hours ago
Laporte vs Southampton Away
News

Manchester City Star Aymeric Laporte Reveals Desire to Be the Best Defender in the World

2 hours ago
MCFC
News

Manchester City 'Threaten' Chilean Side Over Use of Brand and Shield in Club Badge

3 hours ago
Antony Cover Ajax
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Long-Standing Interest in Ajax Forward - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea Also Mentioned

4 hours ago