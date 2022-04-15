Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Concerned' Fresh Injury Worry Could Miss a 'Huge Chunk' of Title Run-In

Manchester City are 'concerned' Kyle Walker could miss a 'huge chunk' of the title run-in with his ankle injury.

Pep Guardiola's side progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-final for only the third time in the club's history on Wednesday night.

A 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano - covered in controversy - meant City held on to the slender 1-0 lead they brought to the Spanish capital from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. 

It was a City performance full of grit and determination, with the Atletico Madrid players attempting to rile the opposition with late challenges and sly comments.

One particularly unsavoury incident occurred when Phil Foden was kicked when the ball was already out of play on the touchline. The Brazilian had already received a yellow in the match and had earlier put Foden in a headband, so was subsequently shown a red card. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011284530h

The victory was made even more impressive when you consider the Blues had to contend with two major injury concerns.

imago1011284898h

Kevin De Bruyne was replaced early in the second half when he felt uncomfortable trying to run for a ball in behind, with Kyle Walker also left in huge amounts of pain following a nasty collision on his ankle.

imago1011291034h

Speaking of the latter, an exclusive report in the Sun has claimed City are 'sweating' on the extent of Walker's injury and are at risk of losing the England international for a 'huge chunk' of the title run-in.

Walker was pictured wearing a protective boot after the game and has since had some initial tests to discover the extent of the injury and how long he could be out for. 

The right-back did actually attempt to play on for a few minutes, but after making a singular pass, he signalled to the bench that it was too uncomfortable and he needed to be replaced. 

With an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool coming up on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola has a few selection headaches - particularly in the full-back area. 

After Wednesday's clash, the Catalan admitted the Blues are 'in big trouble' in regards to fitness for the upcoming crunch clashes in multiple competitions.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011285874h
News

Manchester City Star Breaks Italian TV Camera Light at Atletico Madrid After Injury Fears From Aggressive Tackling in First-Leg

By Vayam Lahoti37 minutes ago
Sterling x Mahrez x Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Fearful of Potential Exits for Manchester City Attacking Duo Amid Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1011285926h
News

Manchester City Star 'Privately' Named as Unofficial Man of the Match for Role in Melee Against Atletico Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011093880h
News

The Five Words Stefan Savic Said to Jack Grealish at Manchester City Revealed in Major Warning Prior to Atletico Madrid Second-Leg

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
imago1011293876h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Injury Severity Revealed With Liverpool Showdown Ruled Out For Manchester City Midfielder

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago1011293837h
News

Manchester City Forward Expected to Pen New Deal With Increase in Wages

By Adam Booker5 hours ago
imago1011293843h
News

Jack Grealish Earns TV Nickname Among Manchester City Squad Following Stefan Savic Clashes

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
imago1011291034h
News

Manchester City Star Photographed Wearing Medical Boot Following Injury Sustained Against Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye19 hours ago