Manchester City 'Concerned' Fresh Injury Worry Could Miss a 'Huge Chunk' of Title Run-In

Manchester City are 'concerned' Kyle Walker could miss a 'huge chunk' of the title run-in with his ankle injury.

Pep Guardiola's side progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-final for only the third time in the club's history on Wednesday night.

A 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano - covered in controversy - meant City held on to the slender 1-0 lead they brought to the Spanish capital from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a City performance full of grit and determination, with the Atletico Madrid players attempting to rile the opposition with late challenges and sly comments.

One particularly unsavoury incident occurred when Phil Foden was kicked when the ball was already out of play on the touchline. The Brazilian had already received a yellow in the match and had earlier put Foden in a headband, so was subsequently shown a red card.

IMAGO / CordonPress The victory was made even more impressive when you consider the Blues had to contend with two major injury concerns. IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne was replaced early in the second half when he felt uncomfortable trying to run for a ball in behind, with Kyle Walker also left in huge amounts of pain following a nasty collision on his ankle.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto Speaking of the latter, an exclusive report in the Sun has claimed City are 'sweating' on the extent of Walker's injury and are at risk of losing the England international for a 'huge chunk' of the title run-in.



Walker was pictured wearing a protective boot after the game and has since had some initial tests to discover the extent of the injury and how long he could be out for.

The right-back did actually attempt to play on for a few minutes, but after making a singular pass, he signalled to the bench that it was too uncomfortable and he needed to be replaced.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool coming up on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola has a few selection headaches - particularly in the full-back area.

After Wednesday's clash, the Catalan admitted the Blues are 'in big trouble' in regards to fitness for the upcoming crunch clashes in multiple competitions.

