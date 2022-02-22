Manchester City Confident About Extending Key Attacking Trio’s Contracts Following Pep Guardiola Verdict

Manchester City are hopeful of tying down Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus to new contracts before the end of the season, according to a new report.

Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus were all linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with reports revealing that the attacking trio were open to the idea of leaving Manchester City for a new challenge.

However, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe and Manchester City's desire to keep hold of their star attackers meant that none of the aforementioned trio were able to head past the exit door.

Despite having pursued a departure last summer, Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus have all enjoyed encouraging spells in the east side of Manchester this season, though there has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding the trio's future at the club past 2023.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, the Premier League champions are confident of reaching agreements with Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus and extending their respective contracts at the Etihad Stadium before the end of the campaign.

It has been reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his desire of keeping hold of the attacking trio clear to the club's hierarchy, after Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus have played significant parts in the Sky Blues' success in recent campaigns.

However, it is worth noting that should any of the trio refuse to renew their current deals before the end of the season, Manchester City are expected to sanction a sale for either of Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus, as it is highly unlikely that the club will allow them to leave on a free when their contracts expire in 2023.

A source close to 90min said: "(Manchester) City want Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez to stay, Pep (Guardiola) loves them, the fans love them and they have all played key roles in recent years.

"The coming months will be telling, but if it does get to the end of the season and no new deal is agreed, the club will have some big decisions to make as the chances of the club letting any of them leaving in 2023 on a free transfer are unlikely."

