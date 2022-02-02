Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Confident' Bernardo Silva Will Sign New Contract

Manchester City are 'confident' Bernardo Silva will sign a new contract at the club, according to an emerging report.

Over the past 12 months, it has been hard to argue that Bernardo Silva has not been Manchester City's best player.

His consistently brilliant performances earned him three consecutive Manchester City Player of the Month awards in September, October, and November - a feat no other player in the club's history has achieved. 

In the Premier League, Bernardo Silva has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances so far this season - already equaling the Portuguese international's most productive tally since his move. 

He is most certainly one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet, with the Catalan boss even admitting recently that Bernardo Silva is by far one of the finest footballers in the world.

However, this could have all turned out very differently, if the midfielder got his wish in the summer. Bernardo Silva was unhappy with the Manchester lifestyle and wanted to leave the club for a fresh change of scenery during the previous summer window. 

Largely owing to the financial state of football via the Covid-19 pandemic, no club was able to present a suitable offer to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva, and so the player remained at the Etihad Stadium.

Now, according to Pol Ballus of the Times, Manchester City are 'confident' that Bernardo Silva will sign a contract extension with the club after holding positive talks with his representatives.

With the 27-year-old emerging as one of the world's best footballers, this will be amazing news for the Manchester City supporters - with Silva's dogged work rate making him easily a fan favourite.

Bernardo Silva is set to return to action with his Manchester City teammates following a break in Sri Lanka in the past week, with an FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham on the horizon.

