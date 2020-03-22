City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City confident that Champions League ban will not lead to 'mass exodus'

Danny Lardner

Manchester City chiefs are confident that the two-year Champions League ban will not cause their star players to leave the Etihad en masse, according to the Daily Mirror.

City were handed a two-year suspension from European competition in February, but have since looked to disprove the allegations made against them regarding Financial Fair Play Regulations.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But despite the potential ban, none of City's stars have spoken out about their future, while only Raheem Sterling has committed his future to the club. In a statement released in February, the winger said he was "solely focused on Manchester City".

Plenty of City players have been linked with moves away from the club since the announcement of the ban; including Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, and Kevin de Bruyne.

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

The squad have reportedly been told that City will aim to prove their innocence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport - their hearing was scheduled to take place in May but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be pushed back to August at the earliest.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

The Premier League are reportedly scheduling a plan for games to begin in June; but behind closed doors.

Danny Lardner

Man City set to sign highly-rated right-back - player to join in May 2021

Alianza Lima ‘jewel’ Kluiverth Aguilar is set to join Manchester City in May 2021, with the Blues agreeing a deal with the Peruvian side.

Alex Farrell

Leroy Sané donates to 'We Kick Corona' charity amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has donated more than €500,000 to the 'We Kick Corona' charity set up by two of his Germany teammates.

Danny Lardner

Man City ‘very interested’ in Bayern Munich star despite competition from Barcelona

David Alaba will reportedly be a top transfer target for Manchester City this summer, as they hope to fight off competition from Barcelona.

Alex Farrell

AC Milan 'looking to convince' Man City star to 'veer to towards Serie A'

AC Milan are the latest club to have shown an interest in out of contract midfielder David Silva this summer.

Danny Lardner

“I am very happy here at Manchester City" - Aymeric Laporte gives an update on his future

Aymeric Laporte has spoken about his future at Manchester City and the effect of a possible Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Man City's two year Champions League ban 'could' be suspended this summer

Manchester City's recently imposed two year Champions League ban could be postponed if a decision is not made before the summer.

Nathan Allen

Former Man City striker reveals which present player is a 'playful guy' in spite of quiet persona

Ex-Manchester City striker Jo has revealed that David Silva, far from his shy persona, loved 'drinking beer' and to 'let go', in comments made to ESPN Brazil.

markgough96

Manchester City silence ‘infuriates’ matchday staff amid Covid-19 struggle

The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in all football matches being suspended indefinitely, causing the Manchester City casual staff to be afraid of being left in the lurch.

Shruti Sadbhav

Bayern Munich hold 'secret meeting' with Leroy Sane's agents ahead of £90 million deal

Bayern Munich club chiefs secretly met with Leroy Sane’s new representatives to discuss a deal that could make him the most valuable German footballer at present.

Shruti Sadbhav