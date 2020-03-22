Man City confident that Champions League ban will not lead to 'mass exodus'

Manchester City chiefs are confident that the two-year Champions League ban will not cause their star players to leave the Etihad en masse, according to the Daily Mirror.

City were handed a two-year suspension from European competition in February, but have since looked to disprove the allegations made against them regarding Financial Fair Play Regulations.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But despite the potential ban, none of City's stars have spoken out about their future, while only Raheem Sterling has committed his future to the club. In a statement released in February, the winger said he was "solely focused on Manchester City".

Plenty of City players have been linked with moves away from the club since the announcement of the ban; including Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, and Kevin de Bruyne.

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

The squad have reportedly been told that City will aim to prove their innocence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport - their hearing was scheduled to take place in May but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be pushed back to August at the earliest.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra