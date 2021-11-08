Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Man City 'Confident' of Securing New Deal for In-Demand Midfield Star - Man United, Liverpool, and Barcelona All Linked

    Manchester City reportedly expect to tie down the club's academy star James McAtee to a new and improved contract amid interest from a host of European giants including Liverpool and Manchester United.
    The young midfielder has produced a series of eye-catching displays for the U-23 side since the start of the season, having netted 15 times in 15 appearances across all competitions for the youth side.

    McAtee made his first-team debut in City's 6-1 thrashing of League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September, as he replaced fellow academy star Joshua Wilson-Esbrand with just less than 20 minutes left on the clock.

    With his existing deal set to run until 2023, Manchester City will be keen to tie down one of their brightest academy stars to an improved deal amid interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool.

    According to Football Insider, City are 'confident' of securing a long-term deal for the English midfielder, whom the club's coaching staff believe has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, who has made his place as a regular first-team player after rising through the academy ranks.

    It was reported recently that City were growing 'increasingly uneasy' over the rising interest in the Salford-born midfielder, who signed his first professional in the summer of 2020.

    Moreover, it was stated that Swansea were plotting a January loan swoop for McAtee, who was linked with an £8 million move to Brighton in the summer.

    City boss Pep Guardiola has been impressed with McAtee's development across the club's academy ranks, and should the midfielder continue to impress, it won't be long before he is integrated into the senior squad.

    Following his first-team debut for his boyhood club against Wycombe, McAtee said: "When he (Guardiola) shouted me over, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s happening’.

    "A buzz, smiling the whole way through. I went left-back. Pep said, ‘Can you play there?’ I said anything to get on the pitch and I just tried my hardest.

    "I just have to push on and keep doing the stuff that I'm doing with U-23's and just try and impress. When you come on (for the senior team) and all the fans are cheering and celebrating, you feel comfortable, you feel at home."

    Man City 'Confident' of Securing New Deal for In-Demand Midfield Star - Man United, Liverpool, and Barcelona All Linked

