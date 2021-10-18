Man City Confirm 20-Man Travelling Squad to Face Club Brugge in Champions League

Manchester City have confirmed that a 20-man squad will travel over to Belgium on Monday night, as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to regain some momentum in their Champions League pursuit this season, after falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain prior to the most recent international break.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi stunned City, who were seen to have dominated large portions of the clash in the French capital, despite coming away from the game empty-handed.

Ahead of Tuesday evening's group stage clash against Club Brugge in Belgium, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete on matchday three of Group A.

Manchester City's 20-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden.

Note: John Stones is absent due to personal reasons, not injury or illness.

City come into the match off the back of a straight-forward 2-0 victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne comfortably broke down a Burnley side insistent on defending and aiming to see out a draw - despite their winless start to the new Premier League season.

However, Tuesday evening will present a very different challenge, with the Belgian outfit coming into the match from a home draw against PSG and a victory away from home against RB Leipzig.

