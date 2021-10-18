    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Man City Confirm 20-Man Travelling Squad to Face Club Brugge in Champions League

    Manchester City have confirmed that a 20-man squad will travel over to Belgium on Monday night, as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola's side are looking to regain some momentum in their Champions League pursuit this season, after falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain prior to the most recent international break.

    Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi stunned City, who were seen to have dominated large portions of the clash in the French capital, despite coming away from the game empty-handed.

    Ahead of Tuesday evening's group stage clash against Club Brugge in Belgium, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete on matchday three of Group A.

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    Manchester City's 20-man travelling squad:

    Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

    Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    Midfielders: Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer.

    Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden.

    Note: John Stones is absent due to personal reasons, not injury or illness.

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    City come into the match off the back of a straight-forward 2-0 victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

    Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne comfortably broke down a Burnley side insistent on defending and aiming to see out a draw - despite their winless start to the new Premier League season.

    However, Tuesday evening will present a very different challenge, with the Belgian outfit coming into the match from a home draw against PSG and a victory away from home against RB Leipzig.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35302648
    News

    Man City Confirm 20-Man Travelling Squad to Face Club Brugge in Champions League

    5 minutes ago
    sipa_32242339
    News

    "Some Next Level PR", "He's Better Than Overrated Salah!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React To Riyad Mahrez's Comments on Real Madrid Star

    33 minutes ago
    32b0c98581
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Monitoring Highly-Rated €60M French International Midfielder - Real Madrid, Man United, and Liverpool Also Linked

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32550352
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Provides Update on his Injury Situation Ahead of Champions League Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35168136
    News

    Man City Forward Spotted in First-Team Training in Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Champions League Fixture

    1 hour ago
    sipa_26920940
    News

    "I Understand the Frustration" - Kevin De Bruyne Sympathises With Raheem Sterling Over Lack of Man City Game Time

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35609849
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Update on Two Man City Stars' Fitness Ahead of Champions League Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35396454
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Reveals His Choice for Ballon d'Or and the Best Player in the World

    2 hours ago