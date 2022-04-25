Skip to main content

Manchester City Confirm 2022/23 US Pre-Season Tour - One Opponent Named

Manchester City have confirmed they are heading stateside for their 2022/23 pre-season tour, with one match against Club América confirmed.

With just a month to go in this intense 2021/22 season, plans are already underway for what is certain to be another jam-packed 2022/23 campaign.

No major international tournament this summer will allow the players to go on holiday with their families, relax and recharge their batteries after a relentless season - hopefully with a few winners' medals in their suitcases. 

Upon their return, Manchester City will actually be able to embark on a full pre-season; something they have not been able to do since 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic ground football to a halt in early 2020, and further travel restrictions have stopped the Blues travelling all around the world to boost fitness ahead of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago0029150185h

Now, as announced by the club's official website, City have confirmed that they will travel to the United States for two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

imago0029160814h

The club have also revealed they will meet Club América of the Mexican Liga BBVA MX for the first pre-season fixture at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 20th, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

imago0029160740h

However, the second friendly is yet to be decided. 

Earlier last month, reports from America suggested the Green Bay Packers NFL team aim to host a match between City and German champions Bayern Munich in July at Lambeau Field.

In fact, the Washington Post have actually reported Bayern Munich are ‘tentatively planning’ the friendly - suggesting the game is likely to take place.

The game against Club América will be City's second appearance at the NRG Stadium after participating in the first overseas Manchester Derby in 2017 - famous for the senior debut of a certain Phil Foden.

City lost the game that day, but the discovery of Foden was something that got every City fan excited. Including Sergio Agüero, with the pair sharing a heartwarming moment in the tunnel post-match.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

City players cover Everton Away 2
News

Two Manchester City Stars Absent From Pre-Real Madrid Champions League Training

By Vayam Lahoti6 minutes ago
imago1011434408h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Have NO Interest in Signing Premier League Star Despite Previous Reports

By Harry Siddall and Nathan Allen20 minutes ago
imago1011575216h
News

"It Makes Me Thrive!" - Raheem Sterling Reveals What Motivates Him to Perform For Manchester City

By Harry Siddall53 minutes ago
imago1011501765h
Match Coverage

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus To Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011284686h
News

"I'll Have Another Dream to Reach" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Lofty Champions League Ambitions

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011498595h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms One Piece of Manchester City Team News Before Real Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Facing Potential Defensive Injury Crisis Against Real Madrid

By Harry Winters and Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 3
News

Raheem Sterling Remains Coy on Manchester City Future Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago