Manchester City Confirm 2022/23 US Pre-Season Tour - One Opponent Named

Manchester City have confirmed they are heading stateside for their 2022/23 pre-season tour, with one match against Club América confirmed.

With just a month to go in this intense 2021/22 season, plans are already underway for what is certain to be another jam-packed 2022/23 campaign.

No major international tournament this summer will allow the players to go on holiday with their families, relax and recharge their batteries after a relentless season - hopefully with a few winners' medals in their suitcases.

Upon their return, Manchester City will actually be able to embark on a full pre-season; something they have not been able to do since 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic ground football to a halt in early 2020, and further travel restrictions have stopped the Blues travelling all around the world to boost fitness ahead of the season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Now, as announced by the club's official website, City have confirmed that they will travel to the United States for two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the 2022/23 season. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The club have also revealed they will meet Club América of the Mexican Liga BBVA MX for the first pre-season fixture at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 20th, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire However, the second friendly is yet to be decided.



Earlier last month, reports from America suggested the Green Bay Packers NFL team aim to host a match between City and German champions Bayern Munich in July at Lambeau Field.

In fact, the Washington Post have actually reported Bayern Munich are ‘tentatively planning’ the friendly - suggesting the game is likely to take place.

The game against Club América will be City's second appearance at the NRG Stadium after participating in the first overseas Manchester Derby in 2017 - famous for the senior debut of a certain Phil Foden.

City lost the game that day, but the discovery of Foden was something that got every City fan excited. Including Sergio Agüero, with the pair sharing a heartwarming moment in the tunnel post-match.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube