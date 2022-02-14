Manchester City Confirm 22-Man Travelling Squad to Face Sporting CP in Champions League Last-16

Manchester City have confirmed that a 22-man squad will travel over to Portugal on Monday night, as they prepare to face Sporting CP in the Champions League round of 16.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to maintain their high-level run of form in domestic competitions over to Europe's highest stage, as they take on the first-leg of a Champions League knock-out round double-header against Sporting CP.

Last time out, it was a Phil Foden strike accompanied by a Raheem Sterling hat-trick that saw Manchester City dismantle relegation-threatened Norwich City at Carrow Road in a 4-0 win in the Premier League.

Ahead of Tuesday night's group stage clash against Sporting CP in Portugal, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete in the round of 16 first-leg.

Manchester City's 22-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Rodri, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee.

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Kayky, Phil Foden, Liam Delap, Raheem Sterling.

In terms of notable absentees from Pep Guardiola's travelling squad, Kyle Walker has not travelled, as he enters the first of his three-match suspension for an 'assault' against RB Leipzig on matchday six of the group stage.

Manchester City have however launched a formal appeal, in an attempt to get the ban reduced, with UEFA yet to respond.

Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, and Gabriel Jesus are all injured and as such, have not travelled with the squad to the continent on Monday night, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola during his pre-match press conference.

Zack Steffen misses out for the second-consecutive game, after being named 'unavailable' for the clash against Norwich at the weekend.

