Manchester City Confirm 24-Man Travelling Squad to Face Atletico Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg

Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the Spanish capital, Pep Guardiola has selected his complete travelling squad for the match.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to maintain their high-level run of form in domestic competitions over to Europe's highest stage, as they continue their pursuit of a last-four spot in the Champions League this week.

Last time out in Europe's premier competition, it was a single Kevin De Bruyne strike - after combining with Phil Foden - that broke down a stubborn Atletico Madrid defensive unit in a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

That slender advantage is what Manchester City will be bringing with them over to the Spanish capital on Wednesday night, knowing full well that the La Liga champions will have to offer more in an attacking sense from the very first minute if they are to stand any chance of progression.

Ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete in the quarter-final second-leg.

Manchester City's 24-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus*, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Liam Delap, Samuel Edozie

*Suspended.

Gabriel Jesus is suspended for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid, following an accumulation of yellow cards in the competition.

Cole Palmer has not travelled with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City unit, despite returning to first-team training on Monday, with the rising forward continuing to recover from a reoccurring injury problem.

