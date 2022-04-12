Skip to main content

Manchester City Confirm 24-Man Travelling Squad to Face Atletico Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg

Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the Spanish capital, Pep Guardiola has selected his complete travelling squad for the match.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to maintain their high-level run of form in domestic competitions over to Europe's highest stage, as they continue their pursuit of a last-four spot in the Champions League this week.

Last time out in Europe's premier competition, it was a single Kevin De Bruyne strike - after combining with Phil Foden - that broke down a stubborn Atletico Madrid defensive unit in a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

That slender advantage is what Manchester City will be bringing with them over to the Spanish capital on Wednesday night, knowing full well that the La Liga champions will have to offer more in an attacking sense from the very first minute if they are to stand any chance of progression.

Ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete in the quarter-final second-leg.

Manchester City's 24-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus*, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Liam Delap, Samuel Edozie

*Suspended.

Gabriel Jesus is suspended for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid, following an accumulation of yellow cards in the competition.

Cole Palmer has not travelled with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City unit, despite returning to first-team training on Monday, with the rising forward continuing to recover from a reoccurring injury problem.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011112543h
News

Leroy Sane Thanks Manchester City Fans For Their Role in his Adjustment to Etihad Stadium Life

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 minutes ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Stark Atletico Madrid Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Champions League Return-Leg

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1011259904h
News

Training Gallery: Man City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg Against Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011260001h
News

Fernandinho Releases Statement Clarifying Manchester City Exit 'Announcement'

By Harry Winters4 hours ago
imago1011259013h
News

"He's Almost Unstoppable!" - Pep Guardiola Hails Kevin De Bruyne's Form Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters4 hours ago
imago1011259093h
News

“I Didn’t Know That!” - The Moment Pep Guardiola Was Told About Fernandinho’s Manchester City Exit

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
imago1011259904h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Ruben Dias' Availability For Atletico Madrid Clash

By Harry Winters5 hours ago
imago1011260002h
News

Fernandinho Confirms Manchester City Exit With Next Step Already Decided

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago