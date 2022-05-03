Manchester City Confirm 24-Man Travelling Squad to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Spanish capital, Pep Guardiola has selected his complete travelling squad for the match.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to maintain their high-level run of form in domestic competitions over to Europe's highest stage, as they continue their pursuit of a second consecutive place in the Champions League final this week.

Last time out in Europe's premier competition, it was a dramatic night at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Real Madrid battled it out in a semi-final first-leg that resulted in Pep Guardiola's side taking a 4-3 lead to the Spanish capital.

That slender advantage is what Manchester City will be bringing with them on Wednesday night, knowing full well that the newly-crowned La Liga champions will have to offer a strong backline if they are to shut out the Premier League leaders better than they did in the first 90 minutes.

Ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Real Madrid in Spain, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete in the semi-final second-leg.

Manchester City's 24-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Defenders: CJ Egan-Riley, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer.

John Stones has travelled with the Manchester City squad, despite confirmation from Pep Guardiola on Tuesday afternoon that the England international centre-back would not be fit to play any part in Wednesday night's bumper tie.

Kyle Walker is the most notable inclusion, after the full-back's injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid kept him away from the side and on the treatment table for a number of weeks.

Joao Cancelo also returns to the matchday squad having been suspended for last week's first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

