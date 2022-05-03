Skip to main content

Manchester City Confirm 24-Man Travelling Squad to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Spanish capital, Pep Guardiola has selected his complete travelling squad for the match.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to maintain their high-level run of form in domestic competitions over to Europe's highest stage, as they continue their pursuit of a second consecutive place in the Champions League final this week.

Last time out in Europe's premier competition, it was a dramatic night at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Real Madrid battled it out in a semi-final first-leg that resulted in Pep Guardiola's side taking a 4-3 lead to the Spanish capital.

That slender advantage is what Manchester City will be bringing with them on Wednesday night, knowing full well that the newly-crowned La Liga champions will have to offer a strong backline if they are to shut out the Premier League leaders better than they did in the first 90 minutes.

Ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Real Madrid in Spain, Manchester City have confirmed the full list of travelling stars to compete in the semi-final second-leg.

Manchester City's 24-man travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defenders: CJ Egan-Riley, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer.

John Stones has travelled with the Manchester City squad, despite confirmation from Pep Guardiola on Tuesday afternoon that the England international centre-back would not be fit to play any part in Wednesday night's bumper tie.

Kyle Walker is the most notable inclusion, after the full-back's injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid kept him away from the side and on the treatment table for a number of weeks.

Joao Cancelo also returns to the matchday squad having been suspended for last week's first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

KDB Presser Cover
News

"Mentally, It Was Hard" - Kevin De Bruyne Makes Personal Admission With Real Madrid Champions League Trip Looming

By Vayam Lahoti36 minutes ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
News

Kevin De Bruyne Sends Honest Gabriel Jesus Transfer Message to Manchester City Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011286446h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides MAJOR Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final Return Leg

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011294679h
News

Kyle Walker Returns to Training For Manchester City Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011734926h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Manchester City WANT to Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1011693483h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland to Manchester City Now VERY CLOSE Following Agreed Terms With Representatives

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago
imago1011600639h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye7 hours ago
imago1011668568h
News

"He Can Play In All Five Positions" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Star For Unique Versatility

By Srinivas Sadhanand8 hours ago