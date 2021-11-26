Man City Confirm Barcelona Officials’ Visit to Training Ground Amid Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling Transfer Speculation

Manchester City have reportedly confirmed the visit of Barcelona's Chief Executive and Director of Football to the club's training ground on Friday, amid transfer speculation concerning two first-team stars.

Barcelona and newly-appointed first-team manager Xavi Hernandez are looking to rebuild a side decimated by the departure of club legend Lionel Messi during the previous summer window.

The legendary Argentine forward joined Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract and ended over a decade of brilliance at the Camp Nou.

To make matters worse, Barcelona also announced a debt rising to over £1.5 billion.

It is obviously a tough job for anybody to take on, but with the core pool of young talent in their squad, the hope is that a few more additions will help them challenge for major honours again.

In recent months, and even as recently as Friday evening, two Manchester City players have been linked to that particular switch, namely forward duo Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling.

Earlier on Friday, Spanish journalist Sique Rodríguez Gairí reported that Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany was at Manchester City's offices at the City Football Academy.

This has now been confirmed by club sources directly via Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, who says that both Barcelona's Chief Executive Ferran Reverter and the aforementioned Director of Football were present in Manchester.

However, Manchester City have claimed this is just for what have been described as 'business meetings'.

Whether the subject of Raheem Sterling and/or Ferran Torres was brought up in these mysterious meetings remains unknown, but it is likely to be discussed if the interest is truly there.

Earlier today, various reports from Spain claimed that Ferran Torres had asked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to leave, with Barcelona being his desired location given the opportunity presented by the La Liga giants.

The reports regarding Raheem Sterling are slightly different, however. With a combination of 'economics' involved and the player's return to form making a deal - especially in January - highly unlikely.

