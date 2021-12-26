Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Man City Confirm Fresh Double Injury Blow in Addition to Ferran Torres and Kyle Walker

    John Stones, Rodri and Kyle Walker have been excluded from Manchester City's matchday squad to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, it has been confirmed.
    Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to go six points clear at the top of the pile as they search for a ninth straight league win at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

    Fresh from a 4-0 victory over Newcastle last week, the Sky Blues have had a week's rest ahead of a tricky run of games against Brentford and Arsenal, which will be followed by an FA Cup clash with Swindon Town.

    Pep Guardiola has made two changes to the side that ran away with a victory at St. James' Park, with Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan coming in for Rodri and Gabriel Jesus.

    Luke Mbete and Romeo Lavia have been included in the matchday squad for the first time, with both named on the bench by Guardiola.

    John Stones, Rodri and Kyle Walker have all been left out of the matchday squad to face the Foxes, it has been confirmed.

    While Rodri and Walker are not 'fully fit', Stones will miss the game through injury - though the extent of the issue and the period of absence are yet to be revealed.

    This comes as a major blow to Manchester City, with the key trio having made 50 appearances across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

    Rodri has made the number six position his own this season and has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park, whilst Walker has been out of the side since his red card in the Champions League group-stage against RB Leipzig at the start of December.

    Stones has been in and out of the squad with Aymeric Laporte back in favour and Ruben Dias in sensational form since the start of the campaign.

