Man City Confirm Reasoning Behind Aymeric Laporte Absence from Champions League Squad vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City have confirmed the reason behind the absence of Aymeric Laporte from the Champions League squad that will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

The Spain international was one of several confirmed absences from Pep Guardiola's 20-man travelling squad confirmed on Monday night, but mystery shrouded his omission with rest not believed to be the reason behind his stay in England.

A trio consisting of Joao Cancelo, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva remained in Manchester on Monday evening when the Manchester City travelled to Germany for their final group game in the Champions League - with rest being the reason behind the decision.

Gabriel Jesus was also a confirmed absence, with Pep Guardiola revealing that the Brazilian had sustained a knock following the challenge from Craig Cathcart in the closing stages of the 3-1 win against Watford at the weekend.

Ahead of kick-off at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night, Manchester City have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte is missing due to a 'minor knock', and with the game having little to no significance for Pep Guardiola's side, his inclusion was not a risk worth taking.

Manchester City confirmed their place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League on matchday five, coming from behind to defeat a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain team 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men also meant that Manchester City have cemented their position at the very top of Champions League Group A.

However, for the hosts on Tuesday night, they will be looking to seal a place in the UEFA Europa League for 2022, and simply have to match the result of Club Brugge or of course go one better in any way and defeat Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra