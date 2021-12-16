Manchester City Confirm Release Date for Sergio Aguero Statue Outside Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have confirmed as part of a new statement surrounding the retirement of Sergio Aguero, that a statue of the Argentine icon is not too far away from being unveiled.

After Sergio Aguero’s retirement from professional football was made public during a press conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday afternoon, the all-time great of the sport was flooded with tributes from across the world of football.

From iconic figures such as Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, to super-clubs including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all making their appreciation public via social media, the beautiful game bowed down to the greatness of ‘Kun’.

Manchester City are set to follow suit in the best possible way, as Sergio Aguero will be honoured with a statue set to be unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium in 2022, as confirmed on the official club website.

After the statues of fellow Manchester City legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva were unveiled this season, the club have decided to pay homage to another of their biggest icons.

Sergio Aguero was forced into retirement prematurely, as a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia stopped the-now former Barcelona striker in his tracks from continuing as a professional footballer.

But a sad ending does not take anything away from Sergio Aguero’s impeccable legacy at Manchester City - becoming the club’s greatest ever goalscorer, the highest scoring Premier League import of all time, scoring the most goals by any player for a single Premier League club and of course, the 93:20 moment among a host of other milestones.

Alongside David Silva and Vincent Kompany, Manchester City’s legendary striker was perhaps the most crucial cog in the side’s decade of dominance in English football.

The news about a Sergio Aguero statue being unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium is music to the ears of all those connected with the club, but it is everything a true legend of Manchester City deserves.

