Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips From Leeds United

The Manchester City media team set up the newest transfer announcement with a teaser just before the full unveil. 

The Etihad club can now confirm the deal which has brought Kalvin Phillips to Manchester on a six-year contract bringing to a close his time at Leeds United. 

England International Phillips has shown his true potential and developed as a player under former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, with Neil Redfearn praising his ability to adapt to any situation

A deal reported being around £42 million, with the midfielder still having two years left on his Elland Road contract. 

Kalvin Phillips in action for England
"I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City. City have again proved to be the best team in the country," Phillips said.

He added: "To be able to play under Pep (Guardiola) and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

Playing 235 games for Leeds over eight seasons, it is clear how much the move will mean to him, with Phillips reminiscing how his journey started well before making his debut. 

In a post on social media to the Leeds fans, Phillips says "When I was young, I went to see my first ever Leeds game at ER and from that moment I knew that my dream was to put on that white shirt and walk out on that pitch. 

"I'd like to thank everyone involved at the club for making Leeds one of the best clubs on earth. Every manager I have played under for showing trust in me and teaching me all I know"

