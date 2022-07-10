Manchester City Connections Growing Stronger With Burnley as Vincent Kompany Brings in Former Team Mate as Assistant Manager

Vincent Kompany has been making use of his Manchester City connections to recruit players from the fringes of the first team and now he's turned to a former teammate to be his assistant.

Craig Bellamy was part of the coaching team out in Belgium when Kompany took over at Anderlecht, initially as the under-21s coach but then promoting him to his assistant.

The Welsh international took a break from football when he left Anderlecht for personal reasons back in September 2021 and this will be his first job in football since then.

Before moving into coaching, Bellamy played for nine different clubs, including a spell at the Etihad Stadium lasting two and half years making 51 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

Kompany told the club's website: 'I am delighted Craig, Jelle, Bram, Floribert and Richard have all agreed to join and play an integral role in helping to develop the players and build a successful team at Burnley Football Club.

'I have worked with all five men before and I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the club.

'We already have an excellent group of staff at the club and collectively we are excited to work together as we prepare for the new season.'

Kompany has already used his links to City on the pitch in this transfer window after Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined the Clarets on loan and CJ Egan-Riley made the permanent switch to Burnley.

