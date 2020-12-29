Manchester City considering their options amid claim that defender "annoys" Pep Guardiola

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
L'Equipe claim that Benjamin Mendy's inconsistency and injury issues "annoy" manager Pep Guardiola, and that City are looking at other left-backs in the transfer market.
L'Equipe claim that Benjamin Mendy's inconsistency and injury issues "annoy" manager Pep Guardiola, and that Manchester City are looking at other left-backs in the transfer market, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Mendy has failed to assert himself as a key player in Manchester City's squad since his arrival from AS Monaco in 2017, due to a combination of injuries and poor form. 

It is this state of being "irregular and often injured...that annoys the Catalan manager", reports L'Equipe. 

The French media outlet adds that, as a consequence, Guardiola has limited trust in Mendy on the pitch - hence, why the club have considered their options in the transfer market, such as Nicolás Tagliafico from Ajax.

Although Pep has publicly always backed Mendy, and he has undeniably given the Frenchman ample opportunities in the starting XI to prove himself, it does appear that a crossroads may have been reached in the player's future.

At present, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake appear to preferred in the left-back role, which is unsurprising given the Portugal defender's excellent form this season and Ake's more reliable defensive skills. 

Whether Mendy may be forced to move on at the end of the season should he wish to try and rejuvenate his career remains to be seen, but it certainly appears to be an increasing possibility. 

