    • November 4, 2021
    Man City Considering Two Major Factors in Thought Process Surrounding Potential Erling Haaland Signing

    Manchester City are contemplating whether the signing of one of Europe's hottest strikers would pay off 'in light' of two important factors.
    After failing to secure the services of Harry Kane in the summer, City's pursuit of the long term replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero continues to hang over club throughout the young 2021/22 season. 

    High on the transfer list for City, and most of the big clubs in Europe, is Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who at only 21-years-old has announced himself as one of Europe's most lethal strikers - boasting a tally of 70 goals in 69 games for the Bundesliga giants.

    As a result, clubs like Manchester City are keying in on the Norwegian, whose release clause for a reported €75 million at Borussia Dortmund becomes active in the summer of 2022. 

    According to German outlet BILD, and relayed by Sports Witness, two major factors have come to light, which could play a role in the Etihad club looking elsewhere when it comes to signing a striker.

    Firstly, in recent months Haaland has developed hip flexor issue, which Manchester City believe could have an impact on his ‘pace, strength and endurance’.

    Secondly, footballing 'super-agent' Mino Raiola, who is said to have a poor relationship with Manchester City, is the leading man in negotiations over Haaland's future. 

    While recent reports have suggested that Raiola and Haaland's decision making is determined more by the prospective clubs ‘ambition' and less by the money on offer, some of the reported wages, and agent fees that the pair could demand may rule out Manchester City, who have a fairly rigid wage structure. 

